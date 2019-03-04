Guymon Public Schools new superintendent announced

The Guymon Public Schools Board of Education made the final decision tonight on hiring a new superintendent to take over in the 2019-2020 school year. The following statement is from Board President Mike Ray.

Fellow Guymon Tigers,

I’m thrilled to share with you that the board has hired Angela Rhoades as Guymon’s new superintendent beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

The board was looking for a transformative leader who can build on the district’s current level of success, and we are excited to have someone with Angela’s experience and background joining our district as superintendent.

Angela is a graduate of Gage High School and has spent her career working in Woodward. Her first position was teaching in a joint pilot program between Woodward High School and High Plains Technology Center. She subsequently served as Woodward’s special education teacher, grant coordinator, assistant high school principal, elementary school principal, director of special education and federal programs before being named assistant superintendent in 2017.

Rhoades received a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in education administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

She has been heavily involved in the Woodward community, serving with the Woodward Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Woodward Mid-Day Ambucs, Meals on Wheels, Northwest Literacy Council, Leadership Woodward, Northwest Domestic Crisis Center. She and her husband are members of the United Methodist Church.

Professionally, Rhoades is a graduate of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association/Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Emerging Leaders Academy, was named Area 9 Special Olympic Coach of the Year and served as a panel speaker on the topic of adverse childhood experiences. She’s involved in the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, the National Association of Secondary Schools Principals, CCOSA, Oklahoma Directors of Special Services and the Council of Administrators of Special Education.

With Angela’s hire, the district is excited to begin the process of developing a five-year strategic plan for the district. The Continuous Strategic Improvement plan process in partnership with OSSBA and the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma will be a community-wide effort to plan for the future, and all of our faculty and staff will play an important role in this process.

As we look toward an exciting future, I’d be remiss not to thank Doug Melton for his dedicated service. Doug’s leadership has prepared us to begin this new and exciting.

I know you’ll join me in thanking Doug for his service and offering a warm welcome to Angela and her husband Tommie as we move forward together.

Sincerely,

Mike Ray

School Board President