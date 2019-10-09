Guymon Public Schools educator selected for Google for Education Innovator Program

Danielle Collins, the Technology Integration Instructional Coach for Guymon Public Schools, has been selected for the Google for Education Certified Innovator Program. Collins is one of only 36 educators worldwide selected to attend the Innovator Academy in Sweden on Nov. 6-8.

The Innovator program includes 1,700 international educators in over 50 countries who are working to transform the world of education and advocate for innovative technologies to drive school transformation. After the Innovator Academy, the program continues with a year of mentorship, ongoing learning and development training from Google, as well as the launch and implementation of the transformative project that each Google Innovator saw as necessary within education. Collins’ transformative project is focused on creating and cultivating an inclusive educational environment for minority parents.

“I am still in shock that I was chosen to be a Google Innovator, but I am so incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Collins said. “It is an absolute honor to represent Guymon Public Schools within the Google for Education and worldwide education community.”

Collins, a Guymon High School alum, has been an educator for nine years with more than half of them being in Guymon Public Schools.

Guymon Schools wants to congratulate Danielle on her selection into the Google Innovator Program. We are very proud and honored that one of our best educators will represent not only our school, but the State of Oklahoma.