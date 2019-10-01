Guymon Public Schools begins strategic planning process, community survey launched to collect feedback

Guymon Public Schools is planning for the future and needs the community’s help. Today, the district is launching a strategic planning initiative with a community survey. The survey is provided in the following languages; English, Spanish, Amheric, and Tigrinya and may be found on the district’s website www.guymontigers.com

“At a time when we have hired a new superintendent and opened the new addition at Prairie School, we are excited to begin the strategic planning process for Guymon Public Schools,” said School Board President Mike Ray. “As a community, this is our opportunity to come together, dream big dreams for our children and create a plan to make those dreams reality.”

The school district is working with Oklahoma State SChool Boards Association and K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University of Oklahoma to facilitate the planning process, which has been used by other school districts throughout the state.

“I’m very excited to begin the Guymon Strategic Improvement Plan process as we embark on the 2019-2020 school year,” Superintendent Angela Rhoades said. “This extensive, four-phase model will allow us to work closely with all those who want to see growth in Guymon schools. It is a time for us to join forces and establish a vision for Guymon Public Schools while providing the best education and facilities possible as we prepare every student for a college-career ready future.”

Ray said community involvement in the process is critical, and community members can provide input through a survey and attending community forums.

“Our goal is to involve the entire Guymon community in this process so we can find the most effective ways to serve all our students and the community as a whole. I encourage everyone in the Guymon area to make their voice heard by completing the survey and attending one of the many planned community forums,” he said.