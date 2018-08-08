Guymon opens with sweep of West Texas

Following Tuesday evening’s volleyball season-opening win over Stinnett West Texas, Guymon head coach Ty Ware told his team he was proud of them. And he had good reason to be. The Lady Tigers simply dominated the Lady Comanches 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 to open with a win.

“It was a great first match,” Ware said. “We have a bunch of new faces, girls taking on different roles and expanded roles. So I am very proud of the way we played tonight.”

Guymon (1-0) spotted West Texas a 3-1 lead at the very beginning, but went on a 10-2 run for an 11-5 lead as Macy LeGrange established herself as the dominant force on the net once again this season.

LeGrange, Amy Loya and Camry Kane pushed the Lady Tigers to a 21-9 advantage at one point before holding off a WT rally to win the first set 25-14.

Guymon jumped off to a 7-0 lead in the second set and led 10-3 before the Lady Comanches cut it to within three, three separate times. Guymon led 17-12 before ending it on an 8-0 run to win the set, 25-12. Camry Kane was strong in the second set for Guymon, as well as Achol Piom.

Guymon was never really challenged and cruised to the third-and-final set win to sweep the match.

In addition to Kane and LeGrange, Ware was proud of his two new middle hitters.

“Amy Loya and Achol Piom, for them to come out and play pretty much mistake-free ball the way they did, was amazing,” Ware said. “Everybody played great.”

The Lady Tigers are off until Aug. 16th, when they will be back on their home court to take on Fort Elliott out of Briscoe, Texas. The games begin at 4 p.m. according to the Guymon High School Website.