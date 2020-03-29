Guymon makes national news Saturday for being an "island of normality"

Saturday, March 28, was a strange time for those living in Texas County. The county confirmed the first COVID-19 case, while simultaneously the are was going viral on national news for being an "island of normality". Our small, tight-knit community was commended across the world for living life business-as-usual as we are one of the last areas to be touched by the roaring pandemic.

The article, by Reuters, spoke with local business owners, Seaboard, and city manager, Joe Dunham, about how life has changed--or has not--since the coronavirus began its sweep across our nation. The article, originally titled "On Oklahoma plains, an island of near normality in a pandemic" has now been published on dozens of national, even international, news sites including: MSN News, Yahoo! News, The Daily Mail UK, and even The New York Times.

As our community processes the first positive case, and the likelihood that more is to come, let's take comfort in the fact that we have been living the last couple of weeks in ways that many have been wishing they could, and because of that we have been immensely lucky. However, now that COVID-19 has reached out community, it is essential we take the necessary precautions to protect our friends family and neighbors.

Read more about the city's response to our first positive case here: https://www.guymonok.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=281

Be sure to continue following the CDC instructions on how to protect yourself from COVID-19 here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/preventio...

To read the original article, by Reuters, click here: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-normal/on-okla...