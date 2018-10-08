Skip to main content
The Guymon Lady Tigers volleyball team will compete Monday in the 5A regionals at Skiatook. Their first game is at 6 p.m. Finals at 7:30.
Guymon School Board Launches Superintendent Search
OPSU defeats Wayland Baptist 20-17 in Homecoming contest
The Guymon Lady Tigers volleyball team will compete Monday in the 5A regionals at Skiatook. Their first game is at 6 p.m. Finals at 7:30.
Staff Writer
Monday, October 8, 2018
GUYMON, OK
