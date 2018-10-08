Guymon Junior High strong at Lakin cross country meet

Saturday’s junior high cross country meet in Kansas was split into 7th and 8th grade races, with Guymon’s 7th grade boys and 8th grade girls putting together dominating performances. On the boys side, Guymon’s 7th graders won the meet by three points over Scott City, led by a second place finish by Samsun Weldemichael, who won the mile race in 6:03. Jaxon Miller placed 6th, Hayden McKay 11th and Jesse Vitela 12th to lead the Guymon contingent.

The 7th grade girls placed third, with Emily Raudales, Cristal Resendiz and Selena Resendiz finishing in the Top 30.

The Guymon 8th grade girls dominated their race, with Yeraldy Ruiz placing second, Faith Cruz 9th and Briana Alvarez 10th for the Lady Tigers.

The 8th grade boys were second behind Scott City in the team standings, led by a Top 10 finish from Andres Mendoza. Ethan White, Baltazar Salas, Cristian Ybarra and Anthony Santiago finished in the Top 20 for the Tigers.

