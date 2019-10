The Guymon Central Junior High Tigers will visit Wheatbowl Stadium in Texhoma at 5 p.m. Monday to face the Texhoma Red Devils, while the Guymon High School JV will do battle with the Texhoma-Goodwell JV beginning at 6 p.m.

It's the final junior high game for the Tigers this year, while the high school JV finishes the season at Woodward on Oct. 28th.