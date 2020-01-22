Guymon to introduce new football coach Monday

Guymon High School will introduce new head football coach Kenny Wooten on Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the high school commons.

Wooten is a graduate of Plainview High School and West Texas A&M University in Canyon, where he was also a student assistant during the spring. Wooten has had stops at Amarillo Caprock, Lubbock Coronado and North Crowley and was the run game coordinator at West Mesquite.

Most recently was the Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator at Dallas Carter where the defense went 6-4 during the regular season, allowing only 13 points per game and 160 yards per game.

Since 2015, 10 of his student athletes have signed letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level. Currently has 3 signees on Dallas Carter

Wooten has a Masters degree in Athletic Administration and is married with four kids.