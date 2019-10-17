Guymon High sees positive change under Stephenson

Celebrating students and staff to usher a more positive atmosphere in at Guymon High School is all part of the plan for Principal Josh Stephenson. Shining a spotlight on great students and hard working staff, cheering on teams both and home and away from home, new programs, increased and improved communications and getting to know the students is all part of what is currently taking place to change the culture at the school.

Learn more about what's currently in the works at the school in the Oct. 18, 2019 print and e-edition of the Guymon Daily Herald, your on the ground source for news and events.