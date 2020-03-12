Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Guymon weather forecast
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Decade's Best
Request Content
Add calendar event
Trending Now
Guymon High School's soccer games today at Guthrie have been CANCELED. No word on a makeup date
From the OSSAA: "Local school districts have the discretion to determine whether or not any regular season contests should be played or postponed." The OSSAA has postponed the state basketball tournament amid COVID-19 concerns
Friday's scheduled Guymon soccer games have been rescheduled to Thursday; girls at 5:30, boys to follow
You are here
Home
» Guymon High School's soccer games today at Guthrie have been CANCELED. No word on a makeup date
Guymon High School's soccer games today at Guthrie have been CANCELED. No word on a makeup date
Staff Writer
Thursday, March 12, 2020
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Guymon Daily Herald Friends 2 Follow
Upcoming Events
"Alton Carter: Adapt. Equip. Respond." seminar
Friday, March 13, 2020 -
11:00am
to
2:00pm
Wordsmiths: Fresh Flash Fiction
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 -
6:00pm
to
7:00pm
Guymon Public Schools Teacher of the Year Recognition Ceremony
Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 4:00pm
Poll
How do you plan to celebrate Lent?
Choices
Giving up a favorite food/beverage
Attending more church services
Refraining from a bad habit
Giving up an activity
Fasting
Other
I don't celebrate
Older polls
Results
Guymon Daily Herald's Friends To Follow
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2020 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password