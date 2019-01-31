Guymon High School Show Choir brings the love with Singing Valentines

On Feb. 13, the group will take its show on the road around Guymon, delivering a message of love to the person of your choice for a small price that can make a big impact on not only your sweetheart, but students competing in vocal competition as well.

For $10, the choir will sing a love song from a variety, including Wise Man by the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, or more recent musical renditions such as Lucky. The recipient of this special valentine will be serenaded and receive a flower and a card.

Funds raised during this very special event will help cover expenses for choir competition in Edmond at the Tri-State Music Festival, billed as a unique festival that continues to promote music for everyone, taking place May 1 through May 3; and the 48th Annual Greater Southwest Music Festival at the Amarillo Civic Center and the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts with competitions for bands, orchestras, jazz bands, choirs and show choirs taking place May 2 through May 4.

The GHS Show Choir will also be performing at home in the near future, so mark your calendars and make places to enjoy performances of vocal harmony at the Guymon High School Auditorium at 2002 N. James St. on March 11 at 7 p.m.

Those interested in booking a singing valentine or would like more information can contact Choir Director Theresa Royse through Guymon High School at (580)338-4350 or theresa.royse@guymontigers.com, any member of the choir, or Beau Hawkins at beau.hawkins@guymontigers.com.

The Guymon High School Show Choir looks forward to singing to you or that special someone for Valentine’s Day.