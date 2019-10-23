Guymon High School Pride of the Panhandle to head to state competition

The Guymon High School Pride of the Panhandle marching band will be headed to state competition this month to once again represent the school district, Guymon community and the panhandle.

The Guymon High School Tigers football team, Guymon Fire Department and some parents are already planning to be present as the band loads up to head out on Oct. 28 at 12 p.m. to head to Yukon for Region West instrumental competition between 5A and 6A districts at Yukon High School.

Everyone in the community is invited to make their way to the high school when the Pride of the Panhandle gets on buses to roll out for another great performance.

Good luck to all of the Tigers headed out to competition!