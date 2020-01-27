Guymon High School introduces new football coach
Monday, January 27, 2020
GUYMON, OK
New Guymon High School football coach Kenny Wooten with wife Amber and two of his four children were introduced to the community at a meet-and-greet Monday afternoon at Guymon High School. The graduate of Plainview (Texas) High School comes to Guymon by way of Dallas Carter.
Look for coach Wooten's thoughts on his plans for the Guymon football program in a future issue of the GDH.
