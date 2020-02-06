Guymon High School Cross Country shows support for Moore High School students

On Monday, Feb. 3, six Moore High School students were struck by a pickup truck while running near the high school.

One student was pronounced dead on the scene, and five were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the incident, a second student died from her injuries. Later that evening, Guymon High School Cross Country tweeted a message of support for those affected by the tragedy.

The tweet reads: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the runners & those affected by the tragedy at Moore High School. May you find strength during this difficult time. #moorestrong"