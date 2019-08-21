Guymon handles Hooker; 8-run Laverne 6th seals Texhoma’s fate

Sophomore Aaliyah Gutierrez launched a 2-run home run as part of a 7-run second inning as the Guymon Lady Tigers improved to 6-2 on the season with a 14-2 win over Hooker, Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers only recorded four hits in the short, 3-inning game, taking advantage of a combined 13 walks by Hooker pitchers Morgan Maloney and Tomi Hise. Jadyn Garcia, Haeley Vasquez, Malia Moore and Gutierrez recorded RBIs, some off bases loaded walks.

Guymon initially went up 5-0 in a bottom of the first inning that included a 2-run double by Garcia.

Hooker (1-7 overall) loaded the bases in the top of the second on a Bailee Hanson double and walks by Mattie Baird and Natalie Rodriguez, but a fielder’s choice out by Ana Gomez ended the inning.

Guymon went ahead 8-0 to start the bottom of the third on passed balls and wild pitches before the Gutierrez blast.

Maloney scored on a passed ball in the top of the third and a bases loaded walk to Natalie Rodriguez scored Tomi Hise.

Chloe Browning got the win for Guymon, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out one in three innings of work. Hise took the loss for Hooker with four runs on one hit and three strikeouts. Maloney got the start, striking out two.

Guymon and Hooker will both begin play in the Beaver Tournament on Friday.

Laverne 9, Texhoma-Goodwell 6

TEXHOMA — An 8-run outburst in the top of the 6th inning pushed Laverne to a 9-6 win over Texhoma-Goodwell on Tuesday evening. The win was shocking after the Lady Devils had taken a 6-0 lead in the fifth.

Texhoma (5-5 overall) got on the board first with a run off an error for a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Alexia Brooks and Zoe Bonilla had RBIs for the Lady Devils and Texhoma led, 6-0.

Then the bottom fell out.

Sophomore pitcher Olivia Merry had been humming along, pitching a shutout with 9 strikeouts until the sixth.

Merry was pulled with one out and Texhoma ahead 6-5. The Tigers (4-3) were able to push three more runs across and led 8-6, adding another in the 7th to win it 9-6.

Tatum Winters pitched 1-and-2/3 innings with one strikeout.

Merry and Charley Thrasher had Texhoma’s hits in the game.

Texhoma will compete in the Beaver Tournament this weekend.