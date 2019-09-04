Guymon GO bond election, special presentation canceled

In an emergency meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 the Guymon City Council convened in a special meeting to address a resolution calling for a cancellation of the Sept. 10 General Obligation bond election.

Council members Sean Livengood, Kim Peterson, Sergio Alvidrez and Mitch Egger were present at the meeting. Larry Swager was not present.

In a brief meeting, present council members voted unanimously to approve the resolution, effectively cancelling the election.

A special meeting scheduled for information in regards to the GO bond on Sept. 5 has also been cancelled.

More information will be in the Sept. 5 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.