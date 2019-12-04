Guymon girls grab first win, Dumas boys rally over Tigers; Texhoma sweeps Felt; Goodwell falls to Balko

Freshman Angelique Andrews scored 13 points in her second varsity start and freshman Yeraldy Ruiz scored 8 as the Guymon Lady Tigers used a strong second quarter and held Dumas to one free throw in the final 5:22 to down the Demonettes 55-42 on Tuesday night in Guymon High School's home-opener. Danica Portillo scored 7, Jo Quintero led with 14 points and Naomi Aragoñez added 13 as the Tigers improved to 1-1 on the young season.

The JV girls won their game 48-21.

The Guymon boys jumped to a 7-0 lead to start their game against Dumas led by Mark Arledge, David Enriquez and Brett Fields, but the Demons got their act together, battled to a 15-all tie by halftime and won going away, 38-26. Mark Arledge scored 11 to lead the Tigers, who drop to 0-2.

Guymon plays host to Garden City next Tuesday.

•Tatum Winters scored 15, Zoe Bonilla 12 and Kennedy Elliott 12 as Texhoma downed Felt 59-27. Bonilla's points were all from beyond the arc.

The Red Devil boys downed the Bulldogs 51-40 for their first win of the year.

•The Goodwell girls fell to 15th-ranked Balko 57-44 and the Eagle boys fell 61-55 to drop to 1-1.