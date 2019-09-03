Guymon Firefighter's Ball this weekend (September 7, 2019)

All of the year’s best events are taking place this season, and one of those is the annual Guymon Firefighter’s Ball, often referred to by those working hard to plan and set up as “Prom for Adults”.

This year’s ball brings yet another strong inspirational speaker to the podium in Rick Lasky - a 40 year veteran of the fire service, former chief of the Lewisville (Texas) Fire Department, fire chief in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He is a member of the editorial advisory board for Fire Engineering Magazine and has written over 200 technical articles for national fire rescue journals. He is the author of ‘Pride and Ownership - a Firefighter’s Love of the Job’ and ‘Five Alarm Leadership: From the Firehouse to the Fireground’. He is also the co-host for radio show ‘The Command Post’ for Fire Engineering Talk Radio.

To add to the excitement of the evening, there will also be a silent auction with many wonderful donated items to choose from, along with music, dancing and dinner.

The Firefighter’s Ball is more than just a date night.

Funds raised from past events have been used to purchase gear for Guymon’s firefighters that city funding is unable to afford. These items help firefighters and EMS serve residents in Guymon and around Texas County better.

The event takes place on Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Pickle Creek Center at 822 NE 6th St. in Guymon.

For tickets or more information, contact the fire department at (580)338-5536 or stop by Station 1 at 402 NE 24th St. Tickets are limited to 250, so make sure to get yours before they’re sold out!