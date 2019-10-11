Guymon firefighters and police officers save woman in house fire

Quick actions, coordinated efforts, and continuous training played a big part in a woman saved in the house fire Thursday evening in Guymon.

The 911 call came in at 6:18 p.m., reporting a house fire at 104 N. Academy in Guymon. Upon the first fire engine company arrival, they were advised by police officers that that a female subject was still inside the home.

“Heavy smoke conditions were pouring out the front door while the main fire was located in the back of the home”, Fire Chief Grant Wadle said.

Immediately firefighters performed rescue operations while additional firefighters began battling the fire.

Firefighters rescued a 26 year old female who was unconscious and unresponsive inside a bedroom on the floor. Once out of the house, firefighters, police officers, and paramedics performed CPR and successfully resuscitated her at the scene. She was then immediately flown to the Lubbock Burn Center by Apollo MedFlight where she was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

“The fire, which started in a back laundry room, was quickly controlled by firefighters”, Chief Wadley said.

Another occupant of the home, Patrick Williamson, was in a separate bedroom and was able to escape out a window before the smoke and flames entered his room. He was treated at the scene by Paramedics for smoke inhalation. The back portion of the house was destroyed by fire while the remaining portion of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Guymon Fire Department.