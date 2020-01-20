Guymon Fire Department presents colors for the Oklahoma City Thunder

On Saturday, members of the Guymon Fire Department carried on their yearly tradition of the presenting of the colors in Chesapeake Arena. The group traveled over four hours for the event, as they have done each year for the past decade.

The department's first presentation of colors at a Thunder game was 10 years prior to the day. This year, the presentation was followed by a Thunder victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Guymon firefighters are proud to honor the Flag each year in Chesapeake Arena, and they would like to thank the Oklahoma City Thunder for hosting them and the citizens of Guymon for supporting their travel to represent the community.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/ghVwbuopcQ0