Guymon Fire to conduct annual fireworks show July 4

As Guymonites look forward to the Independence Day holiday mid-week, the Guymon Fire Department is prepared to fire off its annual show of lights and music for everyone’s enjoyment.

“We don’t have a burn ban, fireworks as usual,” McFadden said.

The Guymon Fire Department will have its show starting at 9:20 p.m. Revelers can tune in to KKBS to watch the fireworks, which will be choreographed to music. The show will begin after a 10 minute introduction, with fireworks to be set off from the Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena in Guymon.

McFadden noted there is some confusion on the lifting of the burn ban, and he has even received calls from other fire chiefs in the county.

“The burn ban is over. It’s done,” McFadden said, adding that he does not believe the county commissioners will put a burn ban in place before the holiday.

Currently, no counties in Oklahoma are listed to be under a burn ban, according to information from the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

He also advises that Guymon residents should pay heed to Guymon city ordinance, which only allows fireworks to be set off on July 4. No aerial displays are allowed inside the city limits.

Outside of Guymon city limits, McFadden says aerial displays are allowed, but those celebrating with fireworks should obtain landowner permission before setting off anything.

“You can’t just go find a field and start popping fireworks,” McFadden said.

Most importantly, McFadden advises caution when using fireworks, noting that a simple sparkler can burn at 1,800 degrees, and can cause serious injuries when not handled properly.

According to a report from analysts with asecurelife.com, Oklahoma is ranked as the most dangerous state in the country on Independence Day. The state has an extremely high risk for wildfires and is in the top half of states for impaired driving deaths.

McFadden advises good judgement, noting the deaths of those who attempted to hold mortar tubes to their heads. The concussive blast from the bottom of the tubes can result in severe head and brain injuries.