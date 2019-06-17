Guymon CPA honored for longtime membership

The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants recently honored its 30-, 40- and 50-year members at the organization’s 101st Annual Members Meeting on June 7, 2019, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. One CPA from Guymon was among those honored.

Denise Lunt, CPA, received a 30-year award certificate and lapel pin.

She was recognized for her membership and her dedication to both the organization and to the accounting profession.