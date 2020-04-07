Guymon Community Blood Drive canceleld
By:
Kaley Conner
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
GUYMON, OK
Tuesday morning, the Texas County Family YMCA announced that the blood drive scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 has been cancelled. However, they currently plan to hold another blood drive on Thursday, April 23. Those interested in donating blood can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org to reschedule an appointment. Please call the YMCA with any questions: 580-468-9622.
