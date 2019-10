Following the resignation of City Manager Mitch Wagner, the Guymon City Council will convene in a special meeting on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 8 a.m. in city council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. for discussion and possible action on approval of an acting city manager agreement.

To view the full agenda:

http://guymon.allnetmeetings.com/pubs/publicAgenda.aspx?aId=5B5C1E07-E81...