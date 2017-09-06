Guymon Chamber to bring first annual Duck Dash to Guymon

What's better than a fun day out with the family? How about a chance to win one of seven in a race for a total of $5,000 in prizes?

That's what the Guymon Chamber of Commerce is offering next month, along with fun events, food and vendors.

The premise starts with 1,000 plastic ducks, all numbered. Those ducks are set on a race, floating atop the water, and the first ducks across the finish line are the winners. However, you have to purchase one or more ducks to have a chance at the prize.

The race will take place Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fowler Park in Guymon, but a few things have already been lined up. Food and craft vendors, a soccer tournament, a dunking booth and so much more will go down in a special fundraiser event that will benefit the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo.

You don't have to buy a duck to show up for the fun, but you can't win if you don't buy one.

"(We) want it to feel like… a block party. Have people just come out and have fun," Breeden said about the end of summer fun event.

Those interested in having a booth to offer an activity, sell items or offer food can contact Breeden at the Chamber of Commerce at (580)338-3376 or email jada@guymonokchamber.com for more information.