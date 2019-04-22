Guymon boys down Noble 3-1, take third in district

Henok Gebrekistos scored twice and Binyam Achisew once to lift the Guymon boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Noble on Friday night, giving the Tigers third place in the District 5A-1 standings and earning a playoff spot for Guymon.

The Tigers (8-3) open the playoffs April 30th at Oklahoma City Western Heights (8-3), according to coach Martyn McMurphy.

Northwest Classen won the district with a 13-1 overall reocrd, Bishop McGuinness was second at 6-7 overall, followed by Guymon in third and Noble in fourth.

The Lady Tigers got a goal from senior Meagan Bellar but the Lady Bears were too much for Guymon in a 5-1 loss on Friday. The Lady Tigers finish the season with a 4-7-1 record and sixth place in the district standings. Noble (12-3) finished second in the district and will play host to Duncan (11-3) in the first round of the playoffs.