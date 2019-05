The Guymon High School football team goes through spring workouts on Tuesday afternoon. Spring drills began this week and conclude May 23, The Tigers will join Texhoma-Goodwell and Hooker at the Panhandle team camp May 28-29 in Hooker with a 7-on-7 tournament June 14, also in Hooker, with the host Bulldogs, Texhoma-Goodwell, Guymon and Hugoton competing. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)