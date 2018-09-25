Guymon 7th grade sweeps West Texas

Tazhia Watson (14) knocks the ball over the net during the 7th grade A-team volleyball game Monday evening at Academy Elementary School. The Guymon 7th grade A-team put down West Texas in two sets, 25-15, 26-24. The 7th B-team also downed the visitors from Stinnett 25-13, 25-13 with Arely Mesta named player of the game by coach Marshall. Both the 7th and 8th graders will be back at home tonight to take on Clayton, N.M. (Staff photo/Shawn Yorks)