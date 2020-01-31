Guymon’s Conner signs with Oklahoma Wesleyan

Guymon High School senior Elizabeth Conner was joined by coach Brandi Heath and her family to sign her letter of intent on Thursday to play softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville. In 140 games over four years, Elizabeth had a .373 batting average, fielding percentage of .897, 128 hits including 31 doubles, three triples and three homeruns. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)