Guthrie sweeps Guymon in season-opener

The Guymon High School softball team opened the 2018 season with a District 5A-1 test right out of the gate, Tuesday afternoon. The Guthrie Lady Blue Jays rallied to as 9-6 win in the first game and held off a Guymon rally in game two for a 12-7 win, handing the Lady Tigers a sweep.

In game one, Guthrie went up 3-0 in the first inning, but senior pitcher Meagan Bellar settled down after that, and held Guthrie to a 3-0 advantage until the fourth inning.

Coach Taylor Richardson changed pitchers in the fourth and Guthrie eased out to a 5-0 lead.

Guymon’s bats came alive in the bottom of the inning as the Lady Tigers rallied for a 6-5 lead. Senior Maggie Landes, Bellar, Jo Quintero, Cecilia Sappington, Malia Moore and Chloe Browning led the offensive charge for Guymon.

Guthrie edged back out to a 7-6 lead before pulling away to the 9-6 win.

In Game 2, Guymon jumped off to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before Guthrie exploded for 9 runs in the top of the third inning, chasing Bellar from the circle for a 9-2 Guthrie lead.

After Guthrie took an 11-2 lead, Guymon’s bats returned. Bellar hit an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to make it 11-3 followed by a 2-run homerun by Landes to cut it to 11-5.

Down 12-5 in the bottom of the 7th, Bellar singled, Landes doubled and Chloe Browning walked to load the bases. Sappington walked in a run and Molly Bellew singled in another to end the game.

Guymon next plays Thursday in the Woodward Tournament before traveling to Western Heights Aug. 13.

Texhoma-Goodwell 4

Beaver-Forgan 1

TEXHOMA — The Lady Red Devils improved to 3-0 on the season with a big win over the Lady Dusters.

After a strong showing in Monday’s District 2A-2 sweep in Cordell, Tatum Winters pitched a gem, and added to her own cause with a homerun.

The Lady Devils will open play Thursday in the Panhandle Conference Tournament at Turpin with games against Turpin-Balko and Buffalo.

Hooker @ Boise City

BOISE CITY — The Lady Bulldogs double header in Cimarron County against Boise City-Keyes and Turpin-Balko was canceled due to field conditions. The Lady Dogs will play in Tyrone at the Panhandle Conference Tournament Thursday with games against Boise City-Keyes and Tyrone.