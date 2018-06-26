Governor Mary Fallin Lifts Burn Ban

Due to significant rainfall in Oklahoma’s Panhandle, Governor Mary Fallin today issued a proclamation canceling the burn ban that was in effect for Texas and Cimarron counties.

“Oklahoma Forestry Services will continue to monitor wildland fuel conditions, wildfire activity, and fire weather in order to minimize wildfire risk to firefighter and public safety in both counties,” said Fallin.

“The rainfall had a positive impact on the drought in the Panhandle,” Oklahoma State Forester Mark Goeller said. “Firefighters are reporting that with the improved fuel conditions, fire suppression has been less problematic.”

Southwest Oklahoma is currently being monitored as the drought index numbers are increasing with dry, hot weather conditions persisting.

“Wildfire activity remains minimal despite the hot dry weather in southwest Oklahoma,” said Goeller. “However, Oklahoma Forestry Services is ready to take action should conditions continue to deteriorate.”

Citizens should continue to check with local officials or visit http://www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-information to see if county burn bans have been enacted before doing any type of outdoor burning.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is the state’s lead agency related to wildland fire prevention and protection. For additional information about wildfires, visit http://www.forestry.ok.gov/wildfire-information