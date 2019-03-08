GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT APPOINTS NEW CIMARRON COUNTY ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE

Governor Kevin Stitt announced today the appointment of Christine Larson as the Associate District Judge for Cimarron County.

“Christy Larson will be a fair and dedicated public servant for the people of Cimarron County,” said Gov. Stitt. “I look forward to seeing her expertise and hard-work on display as our newest associate district judge in Oklahoma.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Cimarron County and be a part of the Oklahoma Panhandle,” said Larson. “I’m also excited for my children to be a part of a community where they can experience the benefits of growing up in a small, rural town.”

Christine Larson currently serves as a partner at Sharp McQueen, P.A. in Liberal, Kansas. Her focus is in civil litigation and family practice, practicing primarily in the Oklahoma panhandle and Southwest Kansas. Larson holds a bachelor’s degree in social welfare from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law.

Cimarron County is in the First Judicial District, which includes Beaver, Harper, and Texas Counties.