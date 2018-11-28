Goodwell Schools break ground on new elementary
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
GUYMON, OK
On the afternoon of Nov. 27, Goodwell Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony just east of the high school, where new cafeteria facilities and an elementary school will be constructed, along with remodeling to take place for the high school classrooms, commons and auditorium. In April, the residents of the school district supported an $11 million bond with nearly 75 percent of the vote in favor of the bond.
