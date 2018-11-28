Goodwell Schools break ground on new elementary

Pictured above: Joel Wilson, Todd Mason, Sheriff Matt Boley, Panhandle State President, Tim Faltyn and Texas County Commissioner, Jack Strain.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
GUYMON, OK

On the afternoon of Nov. 27, Goodwell Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony just east of the high school, where new cafeteria facilities and an elementary school will be constructed, along with remodeling to take place for the high school classrooms, commons and auditorium. In April, the residents of the school district supported an $11 million bond with nearly 75 percent of the vote in favor of the bond.

