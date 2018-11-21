GivingTuesday urges people to give back after Thanksgiving

Staff report

It’s the holiday season, and it’s a time when we all shop and give. Thursday is Thanksgiving, followed by Black Friday and the shopping rush, Shop Local Saturday with shoppers finding the perfect and special gift with locally owned business, Cyber Monday with online specials - and #GivingTuesday following up several days of shopping with a reminder to give back to those organizations that help others.

Calls are going out all over the internet to give back, and here are a few of your local organizations you can support on #GivingTuesday, whether it’s with monetary donations, or simply your time.

Panhandle Area Sheltered Workshop, 415 NE 4th St, Guymon, (580)338-1712:

This organization operates a group home for special needs adults, as well as a thrift shop on 4th St. that gives these adults a place to work to earn some of their own money. The shop has recyclable item gathering and sorting facilities, and takes clothing and household item donations, which also raises money for operations. The organization can also accept monetary donations.

Guymon Community Enrichment Foundation, PO Box 481, (580)338-8792:

The Guymon Community Enrichment Foundation seeks out ways to support the needs of the community at large, from education to ensuring those in need of help with medical expenses can get some of the help they need. GCEF also partners with other nonprofit causes to raise money for local charity. It hosts the Livin’ Green race annually in March to raise funds, and is its premier fundraising event.

Oklahoma Panhandle Partners, 312 N. Main St., Guymon, (580)468-6577:

Oklahoma Panhandle Partners is an all cancer support group founded by individuals local to the panhandle. This organization provides services to aid cancer patients and their families. OKPP provides gas cards for those traveling for treatment, free wigs, scarves and hats for those who meet the requirements, information and educational support, and has future plans for providing financial health care for the indigent.

Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 310 E. 1st St., Guymon, (580)338-0008:

Loaves and Fishes works to offer food and food staples to low income individuals and families with an assistance referral, to ensure no one in Texas County goes hungry.

Hope Pregnancy Center, 1810 N. East St., Guymon, (580)468-1999:

Hope Pregnancy Center offers some form of assistance, pregnancy tests and counseling for women who find themselves unexpectedly pregnant. This Christian-based organization assists with needs for babies to be born and recently born.

Opportunities, Inc., 306 NE 4th St., Guymon, (580)338-7878:

Services include prescription and insurance assistance, emergency assistance with rentals and utilities, community lending closet, food pantries, thrift store, tax preparation services, weatherization and housing assistance, and clothing and food drives.

Main Street Guymon, 116 NE 5th St., Guymon, (580)338-6246:

This nonprofit organization works to promote local business, events and culture both at home and across the state.

Iron Thunder Motorcycle Club, (580)461-7792:

This organization that started off as a riding club has established the 5 State Run, which starts in Guymon and travels through the five state area over the course of a day, ending with a poker hand and dinner to raise funds to give back to those in need. The run is its premiere fundraising event, with motorcyclists arriving in Guymon from all over the country to participate. The run has been hosted since 2003 and brings an average attendance of 1,000 riders. Iron Thunder has helped with medical expenses and devices, house fires, and even funeral expenses.

Texas County YMCA, 1602 N. Oklahoma St., (580)468-9622:

This community focused nonprofit offers recreational services for all ages. Memberships help fund everything that takes place at the YMCA. Donations can help provide programs for low income youth and families, or sponsor memberships for those in need of a safe place to work out or engage in physical therapy exercise.

Pink Heals - Oklahoma Panhandle Chapter, P.O. Box 930, pinkhealsopc@gmail.com:

Pink Heals gathers donations to assist cancer patients on expenses related to treatment, transportation and others needs associated with their disease. They are best known for their pink fire trucks and patrol cars that arrive on the scene to deliver the help needed.

Panhandle State Foundation, P.O. Box 430, Goodwell, (580)349-1394:

Established in 1961 as the Greater Panhandle A&M Fund and changed to the Panhandle State Foundation in 1967, this organization’s focus is to support Oklahoma Panhandle State University and its students. The primary method of support is through scholarships to OPSU students, and also awards professional development grants to OPSU faculty and staff. It is also involved in other areas of support, including campus improvements, securing updated equipment, assisting in fundraising efforts for the Noble Cultural and Activity Center, the student apartments project and the Science and Ag Building. It administers campus club and organization funds, including the Panhandle State Association of Alumni and Friends funds.

There are many others nonprofit causes throughout the community including charitable causes for the arts, education, community and more. When Tuesday rolls around, take a little bit of that giving spirit and give to the organizations working to make Texas County great!