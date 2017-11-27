Giving Tuesday, November 28

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

One of the best ways to get involved is in your own community.

This November 28th, join the movement and give - whether it’s some of your time, a donation, gift or the power of your voice in your local community.

For more information or ideas on how you can give back, visit: www.givingtuesday.org