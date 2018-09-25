GHS volleyball improves to 18-7

Danica Portillo and Camry Kane combined for 26 kills as the Guymon Lady Tigers volleyball squad improved to 18-7 on the season with a sweep of Moscow and Rolla, Monday night. Portillo led Guymon with 14 kills and Kane 12 as Guymon downed Rolla 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 and Moscow 25-11, 25-18.

Hope Blood added 42 assists and Amy Loya two blocks, while Jaclyn Vasquez led with 5 aces and Bethany Jones 4.

Guymon travels to Elkhart, Kan on Thursday with the varsity and JV starting at 4 p.m. and the freshmen to follow.