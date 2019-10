The Guymon High School One Act cast will head to state competition, leaving in the early morning on Oct. 24 to head to Bixby for their performance of 'A Company of Wayward Saints'. They are currently scheduled to perform at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Good luck to our Guymon High School One Act cast, and congratulations to all star cast members Kaeden Acevedo, Kendall Brown and Damien Hernandez! Break a leg!