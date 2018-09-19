GHS announces 2018 Guymon Homecoming Candidates

The following candidates have been named for Guymon Homecoming royalty. The queen, king will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. prior to the game Friday night.

Also, don't miss the fun with this year's tailgate party to begin at 5:00 p.m. at Carl & Lou McKinnon Memorial Football Field. There will be free hot dogs & pork burgers and don't forget to get your picture taken with the tiger mascot.

Adam El-Amoudi, Meagan Bellar, Arrington Johnson, Camry Kane, Maggie Landes, Ryann Larson, Javier Martinez, Noel Nunez and Uzziah Urquiza are this year's candidates.

Be sure to come out and cheer on your favorites. There will be a lot of fun for all age groups.

GO TIGERS!