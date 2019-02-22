GCEF’s Livin’ Green takes off from the start line with 9th Annual races

On March 9, people from all around will line up at the front line at Main Street Guymon at 116 NE 5th St. to participate in the annual 5k walk and run, 10k run and half marathon. Half marathon runners get an earlier start ahead of everyone else so all participants can cross the line and celebrate together.

The half marathon is gaining growing interest in the Texas and Kansas markets, as the hardcore runners pass word along of a race that not only gives them a chance to get their 13.1 mile run in.

According to organizers, registration for the half marathon will start at 6:30 a.m., with the run started at 7 a.m. The 5k and 10k races will begin at the usual 8:30 a.m.

The race needs more than just runners, so those who aren't able to run are welcome to make the call to volunteer their assistance for setup, tear down and encouraging runners throughout the running route. Sleep In for Livin’ has also been well received and allows those who want to help the foundation but don’t want to run get a shirt and still be in on the fun without being on the run for a $25 donation. GCEF is always seeking partners to assist with the cost of awards, breakfast and items to ensure runners know where the route is.

GCEF currently offers one of the many nonprofit race events in the area. All proceeds raised by the Livin' Green race are put into community projects and scholarships.

Pre-registered runners will be able to do their bag pick ups the night before the race at the Pub on the Bricks at 120 NW 5th St. in Guymon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Note: the Friday Early Bird pre-race pickup is for pre-registered participants ONLY.

Currently, online registration through RunGuymon.com has run into technical issues. While work continues to get that corrected, the best way to register and get route maps is to contact Rick Roberts at (580)461-7425 or email RunGuymon@yahoo.com. The Livin’ Green Race can also be found on Facebook, and those on Twitter can follow @RunGuymon.