Garden City hands Guymon pair of 4-point losses

Junior Johanna Quintero ran roughshod through, around and above the Garden City Buffaloes, Friday night, to the tune of 23 points - more than half of the Guymon Lady Tigers total for the night - but in the end, Garden City’s 3-point prowess was too much to overcome in a 49-45 loss. The Garden City boys dictated the pace of their game against the Tigers, holding off a furious rally to down the home team, 41-37.

See the recap in the Weekend edition.