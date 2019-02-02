Garden City hands Guymon pair of 4-point losses

Ezmeralda Madrid (0) grabs a rebound during the Guymon JV’s 31-28 loss to Garden City, Friday night. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)Danica Portillo (above) fights off a pair of Garden City defenders. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)Edgar Rios (right) drives over Garden City’s Riley Muniz. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)Alec Sappington (13) wins the opening tip Friday against Garden City. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)
Saturday, February 2, 2019
GUYMON, OK

Junior Johanna Quintero ran roughshod through, around and above the Garden City Buffaloes, Friday night, to the tune of 23 points - more than half of the Guymon Lady Tigers total for the night - but in the end, Garden City’s 3-point prowess was too much to overcome in a 49-45 loss. The Garden City boys dictated the pace of their game against the Tigers, holding off a furious rally to down the home team, 41-37.

See the recap in the Weekend edition.

