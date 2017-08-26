Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Best Of
Trending Now
Friday night final: Hooker 41, Sayre 6
Tonight's football scrimmage between Hooker, Guymon and Beaver will take place at Liberal due to field conditions. The scrimmage starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Panhandle Conference softball tournament games have been moved to Texhoma due to flooded fields in Tyrone and Turpin
You are here
Home
» Friday night final: Hooker 41, Sayre 6
Friday night final: Hooker 41, Sayre 6
Staff Writer
Saturday, August 26, 2017
HOOKER, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Oklahoma Department of Corrections launches new online inmate lookup
Hooker rolls over Sayre, 41-6
Panhandle Blue heads into second year supporting law enforcement
Friday night final: Hooker 41, Sayre 6
City of Guymon to host meeting on public sign ordinance
View More
Poll
Do you think confederate statues should be taken down?
Choices
Yes
No
Undecided
Older polls
Results
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password