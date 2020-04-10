First COVID-19 death for Texas County

A Texas County Resident has passed away today in Oklahoma County. Texas County Emergency Management reported that the individual was a 61-year-old female who resided in Goodwell, OK but was being treated for COVID-19 in Oklahoma County.

If you are experiencing symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fever you are encouraged to seek testing. Please continue to practice social distancing and keep interactions with those outside of your immediate household to an absolute minimum. For more information on guidelines to follow please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html