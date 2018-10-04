First Baptist Church of Guymon choirs invited to perform Handel’s Messiah at Carnegie Hall

Special to the GDH

Distinguished Concerts International New York City (DCINY) announced today that director Tom Hugghins and the First Baptist Church of Guymon Choirs have been invited to participate in a performance of Handel’s Messiah on the DCINY Concert Series in New York City. This performance in Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, November 25, 2018 is of the Thomas Beecham/Eugene Goossens’ 1959 Re-Orchestration for Full Symphony Orchestra. These outstanding musicians will join with other choristers from around the world to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, a choir of distinction. Conductor Dr. Jonathan Griffith will lead the performance and will serve as the clinician for the residency.

Dr. Jonathan Griffith, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor for DCINY states: “The First Baptist Church of Guymon Choirs received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers. It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support.”

The singers will spend 5 days and 4 nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. “The singers will spend approximately 9-10 hours in rehearsals over the 5 day residency.” says Griffith. “Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York City. However, the performance is the primary purpose for their visit to the city.” Members of the community are encouraged to give financial support in sending these singers to New York by contacting Tom Hugghins via email at tjhuggs@yahoo.com.