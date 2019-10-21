Fire destroys RV and nearby campground

On Sunday afternoon Guymon firefighters responded to a reported RV fire west of Guymon on Hwy 64 at the Panhandle Campground.

Guymon firefighters responded to the 911 call at 12:30 p.m., reported by other RV owners that a camper trailer was on fire seven miles west of Guymon in the RV Park.

“Upon Firefighters arrival, they found a single camper with heavy fire showing from the middle portion of the trailer”, Fire Chief Grant Wadley said.

It was quickly determined the owner was not at or in the camper at the time of the fire. It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire.

The camper owner, Mr. Ronald Daugherty of Bennittville, S.C, was working for a contractor in the area and was located by Texas County Sheriff Deputies at his job site. Mr. Daugherty was living in the camper while he was working in the area for Primonis T&D.

“The camper was a total loss with only a few personal items of Mr. Daugherty recovered," Chief Wadley stated.

Cause of the fire was electrical in nature with no foul play suspected. Total loss estimated at $7000.