Fire Destroys Home in Optima

Wednesday afternoon at 2:20pm, Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 502 S. Jefferson in Optima. Upon arrival, Firefighters found a mobile home completely engulfed in fire.

“Occupants of the home were inside at the time and were able to escape before the fire consumed the entire home in just minutes”, said Guymon Fire Chief Grant Wadley.

Deven Brewer and Rubye Adams along with 2 small children narrowly escaped the flames by running out the front door. Both adults were treated and released at the scene by Guymon Paramedics for possible smoke inhalation. The children were not injured.

“Including losing their home, the family vehicle that was parked next to the home was destroyed by the fire also”, Chief Wadley stated.

Firefighters working together were able to control the fire within 20 minutes and protect a second house that was nearby from catching fire. They remained on scene for another hour extinguishing hot spots in the burned out remains of the home.

Firefighters and units from Guymon, Optima, Hooker, and Hardesty responded along with a Guymon Paramedic unit. Texas County Sheriff Deputies and Tri-County Electric also assisted at this fire.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is currently under investigation. Total loss of the home, contents, and vehicle estimated at $25,000.