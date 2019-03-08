FEATURE: Guymon firefighters join elite through Georgia Smoke Divers

Jesus Uribe and Scott Lathrop pre-trained in the weeks leading up to intense training at the Georgia Smoke Divers training, a program that spans six days and 60 hours of hard body and mind-breaking work that prepares firefighters for some of the worst situations they may encounter in service to their communities. There are only 1,080 graduates of the program nationally, and 30 in Oklahoma. Uribe and Lathrop joint a group of elite firefighters offering the very best of themselves to their communities at work and everywhere they go. Read more about these Guymon Firefighters in the weekend edition of the GDH.