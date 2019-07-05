Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Mary Long

Mary Long has been a part of the farmer’s market every year it has taken place as a Main Street Guymon event save for one, and she continues to be a part of this special tradition. She says she’s been gardening alongside her husband for 43 years and loves to do it.

The Main Street Guymon Farmer’s Market with sponsorship from Linda Hill Crop Insurance takes place every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until vendors run out of offerings from July through September. The next farmer’s market will be on July 13 in front of the Texas County Courthouse at 301 N. Main St. in Guymon. For more information on how you can get involved in this wonderful annual tradition, contact Main Street Guymon at (580)338-6246, email director@mainstreetguymon.com or visit the office in person at 116 NE 5th St.