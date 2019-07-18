Farmer’s Market Spotlight: The Helms Family

The Helms family has been part of the farmer’s market every year. While Rachel Scott and her sister Kayla Helms are the faces at the market, they also get a lot of help from their father Hue and a little help from their mother Anita.

Scott says they have a huge garden, and the offerings at the market show just how much they bring to the table every week. This year they have watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, okra, green beans, blackeyed peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, peppers, potatoes and onions.

Anything that’s left over after the market goes to Helms Garden Shop at 124 N. Quinn St. in Guymon, and sometimes during the week they may bring in vegetables, harvesting twice a week during the most active part of the growing season.

The Main Street Guymon Farmer’s Market with sponsorship from Linda Hill Crop Insurance takes place every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until vendors run out of offerings from July through September. The next farmer’s market will be on July 20 in front of the Texas County Courthouse at 301 N. Main St. in Guymon. For more information on how you can get involved in this wonderful annual tradition, contact Main Street Guymon at (580)338-6246, email director@mainstreetguymon.com or visit the office in person at 116 NE 5th St.

Learn more about the Helm's family and their offerings in Friday's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.