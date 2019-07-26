Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Brissy Elias

The Guymon Farmer’s Market continues year after year with unique and wonderful offerings grown and made right here in Texas County. The market runs on Saturday mornings from July through September and draws growers, crafters and bakers to set up in front of the Texas County Courthouse.

Brissy Elias is a Texhoma restaurant owner and the genius behind Brissy’s Sweet Escapes. She brings delicious treats and some artistic flair to her baked offerings at the market, and is something of a self-taught baker.

Anything she bakes she offers at the market, as well as her restaurant’s green salsa. Some of what shopper’s might find include sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes, gourmet popcorn, candy bark and brownies.

The Main Street Guymon Farmer’s Market with sponsorship from Linda Hill Crop Insurance takes place every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until vendors run out of offerings from July through September. The next farmer’s market will be on July 20 in front of the Texas County Courthouse at 301 N. Main St. in Guymon. For more information on how you can get involved in this wonderful annual tradition, contact Main Street Guymon at (580)338-6246, email director@mainstreetguymon.com or visit the office in person at 116 NE 5th St.

Learn more about Brissy in Friday's edition of the GDH, or be sure to stop by the Farmer's Market on Saturday morning and grab yourself a sweet treat!